Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Bay of Plenty Times

Danielle Hayes named Eves Overall Top Salesperson of the Year

3 minutes to read
Eves Mount Maunganui office won the Office of the Year. Photo / Supplied

Eves Mount Maunganui office won the Office of the Year. Photo / Supplied

Bay of Plenty Times

Danielle Hayes has been named Eves Overall Top Salesperson of the Year for the ninth year running.

Eves Real Estate, which incorporates all Eves offices across the Bay of Plenty, Waikato and Whangārei, held its

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.