Eves Mount Maunganui office won the Office of the Year. Photo / Supplied

Danielle Hayes has been named Eves Overall Top Salesperson of the Year for the ninth year running.

Eves Real Estate, which incorporates all Eves offices across the Bay of Plenty, Waikato and Whangārei, held its annual awards evening on May 12.

More than 300 salespeople, property managers, managers and support staff from 13 offices across the three regions attended the awards, which celebrate the top-performing individuals and offices for the 2021/2022 financial year.

Hayes, who is from the Eves Mount Maunganui team, was awarded the Eves Overall Top Salesperson of the Year.

The Eves Mount office once again took out the award for Eves Top Office of the Year.

The Greatest Year on Year growth award went to Charlotte Gardner from Eves Papamoa.

This year's Eves Rookie Salesperson of the Year award, recognising an outstanding first year in real estate, was awarded to Sharon Blaikie from Eves Cherrywood.

Eves Marketing Campaign of the Year was awarded to Miranda Horan from Eves Mount for her excellent representation of 3 Pukehina Parade, Pukehina Beach.

Eves Property Manager of the Year was taken out by Kaity Laidlaw of Eves Papamoa. Anne Moffat from Eves Tauranga won both the Eves Property Manager Excellence Award, as well as Rothbury Eves Referrer of the year. Kristine Faltaldo from Eves Whangarei won the Eves Property Management Administrator of the Year.

Owen Phelps from Eves Gate Pa won Top Auction Achiever, as well as the Golden Hammer Supreme Excellence Auction Award, the first award of its kind for the company, recognising the largest number of successful auction campaigns for the year.

Grace Anderson from Eves Katikati took out the award for Greatest Number of Unconditional Deals Settled.

Danielle Hayes has been named Eves Overall Top Salesperson of the Year for the ninth year running. Photo / Supplied

At Eves, the administrative and support services staff are invaluable to the business and were also recognised at last night's ceremony. Annette Matthews of Eves Rotorua won Eves Sales Administrator of the Year and Kristin Bainbridge won the coveted Realty Services Excellence award.

Realty Group's chief operations officer David Martin received a special mention for his 10-year service to Jeff Garnett and Jenny Little on their 20-year service awards.

Chief executive of the Realty Group, which operates Eves and Bayleys, Heath Young, said the awards event was a special night to celebrate and recognise the Eves family.

"The energy and vibe in the room was outstanding. The evening and conference during the day also allow us the chance to reflect and stay true to our ideals of delivering continued exceptional levels of service to our clients."

Young congratulated all of the award winners and wished the business all the best for the upcoming 2022/2023 financial year.