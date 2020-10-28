Tauranga squash centre granted $200k for expansion project

Tauranga's Devoy Squash and Fitness Centre has been given a $200,000 grant to help with construction costs. Photo / Supplied

Tauranga's Devoy Squash and Fitness Centre has been given a $200,000 grant to help with construction costs.

The New Zealand Community Trust (NZCT) announced the funding on Wednesday to allow the club the extend their build for two more squash courts and larger changing facilities.

The expansion project would aid the increasing popularity of the centre since it opened in 2011.

Operations manager Karl Brown said the generous grant allowed them to move forward with a major building alteration that will add extra squash courts along with the introduction of interactiveSQUASH.

It was "a world-leading technology" that converted a standard squash court into a space with digital training and games functionality by way of a digital projector, wall sensors, and cameras all managed through an app.

"This not only represents the future for traditional squash, but also opens up a whole new range of fitness activities. NZCT has been instrumental in bringing this to Tauranga."

The club's ongoing success in hosting major competitions regionally, nationally and internationally had led to an increase in membership and expectations for court availability.

The project would achieve multiple objectives, including accommodation of major events, boosting participation in squash, and increasing the multi-use opportunities provided at the Centre.

Tauranga now boasts the largest squash club in the country, with six glass-backed courts, including two full-size doubles courts with moveable walls.