Dave Dobbyn, The Feelers, LA Women line-up for Bay's new food, beer, music and wine festival

Dave Dobbyn will perform at the inaugural First We Eat festival in Tauranga this summer. Photo / File

A new multi-sensory multi-sensory food, wine, craft beer and music festival has been announced for the Bay of Plenty this summer.

The festival, called First We Eat, will be held at Tauranga's Wharepai Domain and will feature leading New Zealand musicians as the backdrop for an experience that includes "streets" of food zones, culinary-creations by celebrity chefs, craft beer from boutique breweries, NZ wine and creativity.

The line-up for the January 30 festival will feature legendary Kiwi acts Dave Dobbyn and The Feelers, as well as homegrown talent Soaked Oats, LA Women and the Bay's own Alayna.

Well-known chefs will curate their own themed "food streets" within each of the four food zones including Sounds of the Sea, Plant Power, Rickshaw Ride and Stars and Stripes.

First We Eat

is an all-day event held on Auckland Anniversary Weekend, organised by promoters Mitch Lowe, Pato Alvarez and Toby Burrows from 116 Group.

The trio are behind successful events such as A Summer's Day Live/Disco, Toto, Bryan Adams and Ben Harper and are excited to be adding this new food-focused festival to their event calendar.

"We wanted to find a way to recognise all the facets of the Bay that make it amazing, so we've set out to create a completely unique experience that indulges all five senses and combines the ingredients for a seriously good time," Lowe said.

"We couldn't be more excited about this latest project," fellow co-founder Alvarez said.

"We are always about hosting quality events in the Bay and with the combination of some of New Zealand's most legendary acts sharing the stage with gourmet food and amazing drinks, what else could you ask for this summer?"

Event promoters, from left, Mitch Lowe, Toby Burrows and Pato Alvarez. Photo / File

Alvarez said they had been wanting to organise a festival that celebrates music, gourmet food and craft beer for some time and they were all looking forward to seeing it come to life on January 30.

The aim of the event is to celebrate the people, tunes, and tastes of Tauranga and the wider New Zealand music and food industries.

He expected more than 4000 people to turn out to the First We Eat festival to eat, drink and celebrate the New Zealand music, entertainment and gourmet delicacies.

First We Eat event will be held on January 30 from noon to 7pm. Tickets will be available at firstweeat.co.nz, with presales available from Monday, November 2 and general public ticket sales available from November 3.