Tauranga mayor guest speaker at BOP Property Council

Tauranga mayor Tenby Powell. Photo / File

Tauranga mayor Tenby Powell was the guest speaker at a Bay of Plenty Property Council presentation this week.

The meeting at the Tauranga Club in the Devonport Towers was hosted by the Property Council's Bay of Plenty branch president and Carrus general manager Scott Adams.

Powell addressed dozens of local property professionals about Tauranga's property landscape and the journey of recovery from the economic impacts of Covid-19.

The mayor, who has been diagnosed with prostate cancer, said he looked forward to resuming his role in the New Year and contributing to the development of a progressive long-term plan and 30-year infrastructure plan for the city's future.

"We are 15 to 20 years behind where we should be in infrastructure, housing and social amenity."

Powell said overall the economy was in "good shape" and Tauranga's exposure to Covid-related industries was not high, but it was "early days".



In terms of economic stimulus, Powell said Bay-wide projects valued at $346 million had been funded.

"That will make a difference in our regional economy and can give us some confidence that infrastructure-related jobs will be maintained in the short to medium term."

In Tauranga, Powell said the city had received $45m to future-proof Cameron Rd between the Tauranga Hospital and the CBD.



"While that's not a big chunk of the 21 projects and $1 billion of shovel-ready projects we put to the Government, it's nevertheless a key project ..."



However, he said the Takitimu Northern Link project, formerly the Tauranga Northern Link, was funded $900m prior to Covid.

"This project will have a marked impact on the efficiency of our state highway links and multi-modal transport options when it is completed in the middle of this decade.

"And it will have a significant impact on our economy, both during and after construction."

Powell said there was a shortage of land available for greenfield development but there will be more ready in the short term at Tauriko and long term at Te Tumu albeit a few hurdles.



In the meantime, he said there was a considerable amount of work under way in the city to "grow up rather than out" through the Te Papa Spatial Plan development and in a review of the City Plan.

Powell said there was a "complete suite" of policies behind both projects aimed at maintaining lifestyle and amenity values and ensuring the infrastructure required to support population growth was available when needed.



"A key measure though will be new rules to allow a greater range of housing modes to be developed - in the area between Barkes Corner and the Wharepai Domain, and in other parts of the city suited to more intensive housing development."

There was already an extensive upgrade of water treatment and reticulation system under way and planning was "well advanced" on renewing and upgrading wastewater outfall.

However, he said ongoing work will be required to accommodate increased travel within the city, both through the promotion and uptake of alternative transport modes.

Powell said the city's borrowing for infrastructure projects was constrained but the council was working with the Government to address those issues.

The mayor said next year's 2021-31 Long Term Plan will pay a "crucial role" as it set out the city's priorities for the next 10 years.



"This will require courage at a political level, and realism at a community-wide level, to acknowledge that progress is essential and that it will come at a cost. There is no golden goose."

He encouraged the community to get involved in the processes.

"It's time to say enough – and we need you to rise up and ensure your voice is heard.

"The results of the byelection in February could undo all the work that has been achieved this year and potentially set Tauranga back years ...

"I encourage you to vote for someone with vision, courage ..."