Bay of Plenty Times

Tauranga City Council: New kerbside waste collections will be easier and cheaper

6 minutes to read

Kerb side rubbish collection. Photo / File

By: Nic Johansson

OPINION:

It's been just over a month since we announced the kerbside waste collections that will be introduced for all households from July 1, 2021.

This was off the back of the earlier decision in

