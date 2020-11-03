Key dates announced for next year's Tauranga City Council by-election

A by-election is being held in the the Otumoetai/Pyes Pa ward to elect a replacement for Jako Abrie, who resigned earlier this month. Photo / File

Key dates have been announced for next year's Tauranga City Council by-election.

The by-election is being held in the city's Ōtūmoetai/Pyes Pa ward to find a replacement for former councillor Jako Abrie who resigned earlier this month.

The first key date is November 24 when nominations will open for candidates and Ōtūmoetai/Pyes Pa residents are encouraged to enrol to vote.

Electoral officer Warwick Lampp said, in practice, people could already visit the Electoral Commission's website to check their enrolment details and enrol to vote.

"Most people will already be enrolled, as the same electoral roll was used for last month's general election," he said.

"If you're not sure about your enrolment, I'd encourage you to visit the Electoral Commission's website to make sure you're able to have your say when voting starts."

Also on November 24, nominations will open for people wishing to stand for council in the by-election.



People can vote in the by-election only if they are enrolled in Ōtūmoetai/Pyes Pa or pay rates on a property in the ward but live outside it.

The council's webpage www.tauranga.govt.nz/elections/ward-boundaries has a ward boundary map and a search tool to help people determine which ward they are in.

The by-election will be conducted by post using the same Single-Transferable Vote (STV) system used in last year's city-wide election.

Any questions about the by-election can be directed to the Electoral Officer on 021 498 517.

Key Dates:

November 24:

People can enrol to vote

Candidate nominations open



December 22:

(Noon) Electoral rolls close

Candidate nominations close



January 26:

Delivery of voting papers starts

Special voting opens



January 31:

Last day for delivery of voting papers



February 17:

(Noon) Election day



February 17:

Progress results available as soon as practical after voting closes



February 20:

Declaration of final results (estimated date)