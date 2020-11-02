Prostate cancer survivor Simon Anderson's advice for Tauranga mayor Tenby Powell: 'Don't fall into the same trap I did'

Simon Anderson is the managing director of Realty Group, and a prostate cancer survivor. Photo / File

"Don't fall into the same trap I did."

That's the message from prostate cancer survivor Simon Anderson to Tauranga mayor Tenby Powell.

Powell, 60, revealed this morning he had been diagnosed with prostate cancer and would be taking medical leave from the council from November 20.

He hoped to return to his public duties early next year, if his recovery allowed, and told the Bay of Plenty Times he would re-evaluate his situation from around mid-January.

Deputy mayor Tina Salisbury, a first-term elected member, will step up in his place.

Dear Cancer . . . Thank you for making me stop, listen and remember what’s truly important. You can go now! As the... Posted by Tenby Powell on Sunday, November 1, 2020

Anderson said his message to Powell was "not to rush back to work".

The managing director of Realty Group - which operates Bayleys and Eves - was diagnosed with prostate cancer in 2018 aged just 55.

He said he initially took about four weeks off work, but quickly found himself "in a bit of a hole".

"I didn't have the energy levels, I have to come home during the day and have a lie-down."

His boss, Bruce Cameron, intervened.

"He said, 'mate, you're not good'."

Anderson took another three months and returned again, but said within a few months he "started feeling the same stuff again".

"I was feeling worn down and quite irritable. I reacted badly to small things that didn't warrant it."

At a work conference in Auckland he was so tired he napped in the lobby, and realised he "just wasn't right".

He went to see a nurse who told him it was not uncommon to still be feeling the impacts of surgery a year after, he said.

Anderson went back on leave, returning to work full time again in August this year.

He said today he was feeling good and getting regular tests that put him in the clear, but was still "taking every day as it comes".

"I am lucky to have a second chance at life. I don't take so much for granted."

Simon Anderson says he is grateful to have a second chance at life. Photo / George Novak

He said Powell's news came as a shock and he immediately thought about reaching out to him.

"My advice to him would be not to rush back to work. It may take longer to recover from this than you think.

"Don't fall into the same trap I did and think you're so important you have to get back.

"I came back too early, I rushed it."

He believed that if he had taken his time at the start of his recovery, it might have happened quicker.

He said he appreciated Powell had a "tough gig" and was in the spotlight, but said he should put his health and family above any obligation he felt to the public.

"There are more important things than being mayor of Tauranga."

He also commended Powell for talking about his diagnosis publicly.

"It's so important."

Bay of Plenty MP Todd Muller. Photo / File

Bay of Plenty MP Todd Muller, who resigned the National Party leadership due to his mental health struggles earlier this year, said Powell was "doing exactly the right thing" by taking time off.

"I don't think people will begrudge him that. People are very compassionate in this community. I suspect the whole community wishes him the best for a quick recovery, as do I."

Other Tauranga councillors and civic leaders have offered their prayers and well wishes, and support for his decision to take time out.

Councillor Larry Baldock, who stepped down as deputy mayor in June, said 2020 had been a "hell of a year" and "full of surprises".

He said the council could manage in Powell's absence, especially with there usually being less pressure through the holiday break and January recess.

He said the Christmas break would be "good for us all" with an important year coming up as the council laid out its plan for the next 10 years.

Councillor Larry Baldock. Photo / File

Councillor Andrew Hollis, who has, as he put it, "locked swords" with Powell since they were both elected, also wished Powell the best "through what will likely be a very tough time".

He said he was sure Salisbury would "do the best she can", while Councillor Kelvin Clout said she was capable and would have the support of seasoned councillors such as himself.

Councillor Heidi Hughes, who joined the council at the same time as Salisbury, said she would support her colleague in any way she could and hoped other councillors would too.

Councillor Steve Morris said he was "saddened and shocked" by the news and wished Powell a speedy and complete recovery.

Both Western Bay of Plenty Mayor Garry Webber and Bay of Plenty Regional Council chairman Doug Leeder also wished Powell well.

Tauranga mayor Tenby Powell said he has had an 'overwhelming' reaction to news of his diagnosis. Photo / File

Powell said this afternoon the public reaction to his news had been "overwhelming".

"Just about every digital media platform you can think of - about the only thing that hasn't brought a message is a carrier pigeon."

Hundreds of people have commented on his 'Dear Cancer' Facebook posts wishing him a speedy recovery - among them several people who have experienced prostate cancer in their own families.

Review report due soon

Peter Winder, chairman of the independent review and observation team brought in to address ongoing conflict and dysfunction between Tauranga elected members, said the team aimed to deliver their first report before Powell went on leave.

He said, however, there was still work to do and the final delivery date was still to be set.

Winder said he was confident a substantial amount of the report would be made public, but would not be drawn on what could be in or out.