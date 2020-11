Pāpāmoa residents are experiencing a water shortage. Photo / Getty Images

Morning routines have gone out the window in Pāpāmoa this morning.

Hundreds of residents took to Facebook to complain of having no water or low water pressure.

A Tauranga City Council spokeswoman said there was an operational water shut down in Pāpāmoa in the early hours of the morning.

"It's resolved now, and water pressure will be back to normal in the next half an hour," she said.