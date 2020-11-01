Bay of Plenty Christmas parades get into festive spirit while one is revamped

Pāpāmoa Unlimited event and marketing manager Julia Manktelow says plans are well under way for the Pak'nSave Pāpāmoa Christmas in Toyland Parade. Photo / File

Pāpāmoa and Te Puke are getting into the festive spirit as their annual Christmas parades take shape but Tauranga has opted for an inner-city light show spectacular instead.

The light show would feature some dynamic light installations that have appeared at the Sydney Vivid Light festival in other major cities across New Zealand.

Pāpāmoa Unlimited event and marketing manager and director of Onewave NZ Julia Manktelow said the Pāpāmoa parade was an ideal opportunity to showcase the suburb and thank the community.

The parade theme was Christmas in Toyland and several initiatives had been launched in the lead up to the big day on December 13.

These included a joint partnership with the Tauranga Ulysses Club to collect new toys for Tauranga Hospital's Children's Ward and local organisations in need.

Fundraising for the TECT Rescue Helicopter and St John Ambulance would also happen on the day and featured highlights encompassed a 150 motorcycle display, Santa selfie booth, free little rides and activities.

Manktelow said she was thrilled to see the level of entries coming in from local businesses, not-for-profit organisations, schools, and early childhood centres across the Bay.

''We were saddened to hear that our fellow friends at Tauranga Santa Parade were not going to go ahead this year, so we are reaching far and wide to let those who can't enter their usual CBD parade this year come and fly their flags with us.''

The 2019 Tauranga Christmas Parade is getting revamped this year into an inner city light show. Photo / File

Mainstreet Tauranga spokeswoman Sally Cooke said the reformatted Christmas event would allow Mainstreet Tauranga, Trustpower and Tauranga City Council to deliver a significant Christmas event in the city centre with certainty.

She said the new initiative can be staged in all alert levels and would be in the city centre for six weeks, meaning it will deliver a better outcome for sponsors, stakeholders, the city centre business community and the public.

"We've taken the core elements of the parade – the community engagement, performances and the visual spectacle of the parade and developed The Trustpower Toi Tauranga initiative that features light, art, entertainment, visual displays and more for the public to come and enjoy."

Trustpower community and communications advisor Ashleigh Cleaver said they were excited by the revamped initiative.

''While it is sad the parade can't go ahead, it is exciting to have room to try something new this year.''

Trustpower Toi Tauranga would launch the last week of November in the city centre.

Santa and Hollie Snell in the 2019 Te Puke Christmas Parade. Photo / File

Meanwhile, Te Puke parade organiser and EPIC Te Puke marketing manager Rebecca Larsen said the event would take place on December 5 and the theme this year was a Traditional Christmas Celebrating Community.

After two sports-related themes, then a celebration of the 60th anniversary of the naming of kiwifruit, Rebecca wanted a return to a more traditional Christmas theme.

''It's also a theme to end this unusual year with something we can all enjoy.''

The details

Pāpāmoa Christmas Parade: Sunday December 13. At 10.30am the parade will make its way from the corner of Dickson Rd and Longview Drive down to Domain Rd and then enter its way into the Pāpāmoa Plaza area via The Island/Z entry on Gravatt Rd. The Toy Run will run from December 1 to December 15 and the collection points to drop off presents are Papamoa Plaza Customer Service Desk, Pak'nSave Pāpāmoa and MyRide at Mount Maunganui.

Tauranga Christmas Light Show: Will be in the city centre for six weeks, with the launch in the last week of November.

Te Puke Christmas Parade: On December 5, with the theme being a 'Traditional Christmas Celebrating Community'. Any volunteers wanting to help on the day can email admin@epictepuke.co.nz