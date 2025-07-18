Judges said they were impressed by Trimax’s continued commitment to innovate and grow in a niche but hugely valuable market.

Chief executive Michael Sievwright said Trimax was “intent” on succeeding internationally.

“We’re a proud New Zealand-based exporter, and this award shows what can be achieved by companies based in the Bay of Plenty.”

Trimax’s revenue had tripled in the past five years, and to date, it has sold more than 33,000 mower decks worldwide.

To win Exporter of the Year, Trimax had to have more than five years of international operations and a total annual revenue between $5 million and $50 million.

“We’ve focused on delivering large strategic projects in key offshore markets”, Sievwright said.

Trimax Mowing Systems' chief executive, Michael Sievwright. Photo / Supplied

Trimax has networks in the United States, the UK, and Australia, with mowers used by groundsmen in locations including England’s Windsor Castle and PGA golf courses in the United States.

“The award is recognition for all the hard work our team has done across the board.”

Oasis Engineering was recognised with the Excellence in Innovation award for success in the commercialisation of innovation in international markets.

Oasis manufactures high-pressure control devices for gases, such as hydrogen and compressed natural gas.

Managing director Kevin Flint said the whole business was built on people and innovation.

“We are striving to be a leader in the alternative fuel market.”

Flint said everything Oasis did was about innovation, but it was their people who were at the heart of that innovation.

“This award vindicates our determination to be at the forefront of fuelling a greener tomorrow.”

An AI-first healthcare operating system took out the award for Best Emerging Business.

Carepatron, which launched in 2021, is an AI-driven practice management software platform, helping medical practices manage appointments in person and online.

The company has more than 3000 customers across multiple international markets and aims to be the central hub for all administrative and clinical tasks for healthcare providers.

Co-founder and chief executive Jamie Frew said receiving the award for Best Emerging Business was “symbolic but powerful.”

“It builds confidence and velocity, as we hyperscale exports in the US market where we are growing rapidly.”

Carepatron co-founders, Jamie Frew (left) and David Pene (right). Photo / Supplied

Carepatron were also a finalist for Best Software at the NZ Hi-Tech Awards, and was highly commended in the Most Innovative Hi-Tech Software Solution section.

Sarah Webb and Karl Stevenson were both unanimously presented with the Export Achievement Award by judges.

This award recognised an individual who made substantial material contributions to the export success of a business.

Karl Stevenson, who is the head of product at BlueLab, said he felt lucky to be part of the Bay of Plenty’s export community.

“To be supported and encouraged to share what I’ve learned over the years, and bring people together to grow, has been a great privilege and something I cherish.”

Sarah Webb was the founding force behind LawVu, a provider of a unified, cloud-based legal workspace designed for in-house legal teams.

She said she felt honoured to be recognised at the Export Awards.

“I’m incredibly proud and grateful for the dedication and passion our team brings to the table.”

Steve Saunders, co-founder and chief executive of Robotics Plus, was recognised as an individual who had made a significant contribution to exporting success in the Bay of Plenty.

He is one of the founders of Mount Pack & Coolstores Ltd (MPAC), the largest packhouse in the Bay of Plenty, and served for 12 years with Priority One.

“I am very humbled to receive this award, for me, it’s all about the success of the region.”

Saunders said he was passionate about the Bay of Plenty and Tauranga and loved the spirit of collaboration that resides in the region.

“It’s great to see this region and its people do well.”

The awards were organised by the EMA (Employers and Manufacturers Association) on behalf of ExportNZ.

ExportNZ ASB Bay of Plenty Export Awards winners

Exporter of the Year award - in partnership with Sharp Tudhope

Winner: Trimax Mowing Systems

Highly Commended: LawVu

Best Emerging Business - in partnership with Air New Zealand Cargo

Carepatron

Excellence in Innovation - in partnership with Page Macrae

Winner: Oasis Engineering

Highly Commended: Carepatron

Export Achievement Award - in partnership with Zespri

Sarah Webb (LawVu)

Karl Stevenson (Bluelab)

Services to Exporting - in partnership with Orbit World Travel

Steve Saunders (Robotics Plus)

Kaitlyn Morrell is a multimedia journalist for the Bay of Plenty Times and Rotorua Daily Post. She has lived in the region for several years and studied journalism at Massey University.