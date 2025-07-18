Advertisement
On The Up: Innovative exporters celebrated at Bay of Plenty Export Awards

Kaitlyn Morrell
By
Multimedia journalist ·Bay of Plenty Times·
5 mins to read

Trimax Mowing Systems, which won Exporter of the Year, designs and manufactures tractor-powered roller and flail mowers for commercial use. Photos / Supplied

A mowing company that started in the 1980s and achieved its international aspirations, walked away with the top award at this year’s Bay of Plenty Export Awards.

Trimax Mowing Systems was named Exporter of the Year, and a range of innovative exporters were also recognised at the awards gala in

