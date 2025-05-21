Heavy engineering and precision machine manufacturers, technology and software solution providers for the agricultural, health and legal sectors, as well as a manufacturer of kids’ cycling accessories, have been named.

The awards are organised by the EMA (Employers and Manufacturers Association) on behalf of ExportNZ.

John Fraser-Mackenzie, EMA chief executive, said he looked forward to honouring the “outstanding companies”.

“The awards celebrate the community of business, providing an opportunity for peer-to-peer networking and knowledge sharing among like-minded, export-oriented companies,” he said.

Exporting companies shortlisted will be judged over three categories, including Best Emerging Business, Excellence in Innovation, and Exporter of the Year.

Warwick Downing, chair of ExportNZ’s executive committee, said the awards shone a “well-deserved” spotlight on the incredible exporters in the Bay of Plenty.

“Equally important is the opportunity they provide to bring the exporting community together, to share stories, challenges, and insights that help drive the sector forward.”

Josh Tan, executive producer of Export NZ, said the awards were a recognition of the “incredible mahi” of exporters who continue to deliver excellence.

“The awards not only celebrate the individual enterprises. Importantly, they encourage a collaborative culture that nurtures exporting success around the region,” Tan said.

List of finalists - ExportNZ ASB Bay of Plenty Export Awards

Bluelab – manufacturer of precision instruments for measuring pH, electrical conductivity and temperature in controlled agricultural environments.

– manufacturer of precision instruments for measuring pH, electrical conductivity and temperature in controlled agricultural environments. Carepatron – provider of a secure, cloud-based healthcare solution for practitioners to manage clients, appointments, payments, and records.

– provider of a secure, cloud-based healthcare solution for practitioners to manage clients, appointments, payments, and records. Kids Ride Shotgun – designer and manufacturer of mountain bike seats and accessories for young children to enjoy biking with their families.

– designer and manufacturer of mountain bike seats and accessories for young children to enjoy biking with their families. LawVu – provider of a unified, cloud-based legal workspace, designed for in-house legal teams to efficiently manage matters, contracts, spend, documents, and reporting within a single, secure platform.

– provider of a unified, cloud-based legal workspace, designed for in-house legal teams to efficiently manage matters, contracts, spend, documents, and reporting within a single, secure platform. Medella Health – developer of innovative wellness devices, including the Flowpresso therapy suit, which combines compression, deep pressure and thermo therapy.

– developer of innovative wellness devices, including the Flowpresso therapy suit, which combines compression, deep pressure and thermo therapy. Oasis Engineering – manufacturer of high-pressure control devices for gases, such as hydrogen and compressed natural gas.

– manufacturer of high-pressure control devices for gases, such as hydrogen and compressed natural gas. Plazmax – designer and manufacturer of advanced computer numerical control (CNC) plasma cutting and robotic welding systems for precision engineering.

– designer and manufacturer of advanced computer numerical control (CNC) plasma cutting and robotic welding systems for precision engineering. Rhino Manufacturing – industry-leading supplier of parts for trucks and trailers; Rhino guards blend powerful performance with striking style.

– industry-leading supplier of parts for trucks and trailers; Rhino guards blend powerful performance with striking style. Spida Machinery – manufacturer of high-quality, precision machinery for the frame, truss, and building-component industries.

– manufacturer of high-quality, precision machinery for the frame, truss, and building-component industries. Trimax Mowing Systems – designer and manufacturer of tractor-powered roller and flail mowers for commercial use.

Sarah Webb from LawVu and Karl Stevenson from Bluelab have been announced as finalists for the Export Achievement Award.

This recognises an individual who has made a material contribution to the export success of a business.

The awards will be hosted on July 18 at Mercury Bay Park, Mount Maunganui, at a 1920s-themed gala honouring innovation and resilience.