The ExportNZ ASB Bay of Plenty Export Awards will take place at Mercury Baypark on July 18.
After a hiatus since the Covid-19 lockdowns, the event returns to celebrate the “exceptional achievements of Bay of Plenty businesses exporting goods and services to global markets,” a statememt from ExportNZ said today.
“With a 1920s-themed gala, this year’s awards promise a night of elegance, glamour and celebration, honouring the resilience, innovation and success of the region’s exporters.”
ExportNZ BoP Executive Committee chairman Warwick Downing, said the event was a platform to recognise outstanding businesses but also as a prime opportunity for networking and knowledge-sharing.
“These awards shine a well-deserved spotlight on the incredible exporters in the Bay of Plenty who work tirelessly to bring New Zealand products and services to the world,” Downing said.