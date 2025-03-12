The awards celebrate the “exceptional achievements of Bay of Plenty businesses exporting goods and services.

The ExportNZ ASB Bay of Plenty Export Awards will take place at Mercury Baypark on July 18.

After a hiatus since the Covid-19 lockdowns, the event returns to celebrate the “exceptional achievements of Bay of Plenty businesses exporting goods and services to global markets,” a statememt from ExportNZ said today.

“With a 1920s-themed gala, this year’s awards promise a night of elegance, glamour and celebration, honouring the resilience, innovation and success of the region’s exporters.”

ExportNZ BoP Executive Committee chairman Warwick Downing, said the event was a platform to recognise outstanding businesses but also as a prime opportunity for networking and knowledge-sharing.

“These awards shine a well-deserved spotlight on the incredible exporters in the Bay of Plenty who work tirelessly to bring New Zealand products and services to the world,” Downing said.