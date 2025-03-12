Advertisement
Bay of Plenty Export Awards return with 1920s gala celebration

The awards celebrate the “exceptional achievements of Bay of Plenty businesses exporting goods and services.

The ExportNZ ASB Bay of Plenty Export Awards will take place at Mercury Baypark on July 18.

After a hiatus since the Covid-19 lockdowns, the event returns to celebrate the “exceptional achievements of Bay of Plenty businesses exporting goods and services to global markets,” a statememt from ExportNZ said today.

“With a 1920s-themed gala, this year’s awards promise a night of elegance, glamour and celebration, honouring the resilience, innovation and success of the region’s exporters.”

ExportNZ BoP Executive Committee chairman Warwick Downing, said the event was a platform to recognise outstanding businesses but also as a prime opportunity for networking and knowledge-sharing.

“These awards shine a well-deserved spotlight on the incredible exporters in the Bay of Plenty who work tirelessly to bring New Zealand products and services to the world,” Downing said.

“Equally important is the opportunity they provide to bring the exporting community together, to share stories, challenges, and insights that help drive the sector forward.”

Awards judge Greg Jarvis said the awards underscored the importance of recognising success in the region.

“The Bay of Plenty has a rich history of innovative and forward-thinking exporters who have built a reputation for excellence on the global stage.

“These awards are a chance to celebrate that success while also fostering a culture of learning, community and connection across the BOP export sector.”

From its world-renowned kiwifruit and avocados to high-quality timber and dairy products, the Bay of Plenty showcases a diverse range of goods that reach international markets.

The awards are organised by the EMA on behalf of ExportNZ.

EMA GM of Marketing and Communications Lisa Dean said the awards highlighted the dedication and skill of the people who drove this success.

“ExportNZ is proud to recognise the Bay of Plenty’s role in bolstering New Zealand’s export sector.

“Harnessing the spirit of the ‘roaring 20s’ the ExportNZ ASB Bay of Plenty Export Awards promises to be a night of celebration, fashion and fun.”

ExportNZ ASB Bay of Plenty Export Awards categories:

  • Best Emerging Business (Air NZ Cargo) – Celebrating early-stage export success.
  • Excellence in Innovation (Page Macrae) – Acknowledging businesses that have successfully commercialised innovation internationally.
  • Exporter of the Year (Sharp Tudhope) – Recognising established businesses with a strong track record in export markets.
  • Export Achievement Award (Zespri) – Honouring an individual’s impact on export growth and profitability.
  • Services to Export Award (Orbit Travel) – Recognising an individual’s outstanding contribution to exporting.

Key dates:

  • March 14 – Launch & entries open; tickets go on sale
  • April 18 – Entries close (5pm)
  • May 9 – Finalists announced
  • May 12-23 – Judging & site visits
  • July 18 – Awards event

Businesses looking to enter the awards or purchase tickets can visit https://exportnz.org.nz/event/exportnz-asb-bay-of-plenty-export-awards-2025/

- Supplied copy

