Lawrence Meredith, the EU's Ambassador to New Zealand (left), with Trade and Investment Minister Todd McClay at Crown Research Institute Scion in Rotorua.
An extra $18,000 for kiwifruit growers and access to international funding to further develop a new line of sustainable sportswear.
These are two Bay of Plenty results of the European Union-New Zealand free-trade agreement, signed one year ago.
The EU’s Ambassador to New Zealand, Lawrence Meredith, visited Rotorua with Trade and Investment Minister Todd McClay this month, promoting the agreement (FTA) to businesses and marking its first birthday.
“A free-trade agreement is, at the end of the day, just a piece of paper,” Meredith said.
“We wanted businesses in New Zealand to know what the benefits are.”
The FTA immediately removed 91% of duties on New Zealand exports, climbing to 97% after seven years. Wine, seafood and a range of other products also benefited from significant tariff reductions.
“Our growing network of trade agreements means exporters now have more choices about where to sell their world-class products,” McClay said.
While the FTA benefited agriculture and many of New Zealand’s primary industries, it also significantly focused on climate change and renewable energy.
Meredith said: “The European Union is globally leading on climate and renewable energies, an important part of the energy mix, much discussed here in New Zealand.”
New Zealand was also seen as a big contributor in several industries, including finance and pharmaceutical technologies, “leading the globe” with rocket launches, he said.
“I‘ve been blown away by what‘s happening in aerospace and defence.”
He said the FTA would increase economic partnerships and offer exchanges of cultural and educational values.
During Meredith’s visit to Rotorua, he visited Crown Research Institute Scion, which specialises in forestry, industrial biotechnology and advanced manufacturing. It will soon be merged into the new Bioeconomy Science Institute.
Scion also hosted members of Team Europe, a group of investors interested in New Zealand’s bioeconomy, which derives products, services and processes from natural resources such as wood.
Meredith said Scion scientists worked with five EU member states: Belgium, France, Italy, Portugal and Sweden.