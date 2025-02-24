Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Technology
Updated

Yamaha buys Tauranga’s Robotics Plus, unveils big plans

Chris Keall
By
Technology Editor/Senior Business Writer·NZ Herald·
4 mins to read

A Robotics Plus Prospr spraying an apple orchard. The multi-use autonomous vehicle sells for US$245,000 to US$300,000 depending on configurations and tree crop.

A Robotics Plus Prospr spraying an apple orchard. The multi-use autonomous vehicle sells for US$245,000 to US$300,000 depending on configurations and tree crop.

Japanese giant Yamaha Motor has bought Robotics Plus, the Tauranga maker of AI-powered robot vehicles for orchard jobs such as picking, spraying and pruning.

Terms were not disclosed and the privately held firm, founded by Steve Saunders and Dr Alistair Scarfe, has kept its financials tight.

A Robotics

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Technology

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Technology