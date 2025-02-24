Yamaha buys Tauranga’s Robotics Plus, unveils big plans

The company’s flagship, the Prospr multi-use autonomous vehicle launched in 2023, sells for US$245,000 to US$300,000 ($427,000-$523,000) depending on configurations and tree crop, with Robotics Plus recommending customers buy a minimum of two. Up to four can be controlled by one person on a phone or tablet, connecting to the vehicles over cellular or Wi-Fi.
ACC was an early backer from a fund that made investments of $2m to $15m. In 2018, Yamaha Motor spent US$8m (then $12m) to buy a 15% stake in Robotics Plus, implying a private equity valuation of just under $100m.
The Japanese firm remained the only outside investor, according to the latest Companies Office update for Robotics Plus (dated April 2), with the founders holding the balance.
The Technology Investment Network’s annual TIN200 list of New Zealand’s largest tech exporters estimated Robotics Plus’ 2024 revenue at $13.5m.
The Robotics Plus story began when Scarfe, an engineer with a PhD in industrial automation from Massey, established a partnership with Saunders, who was then managing director of Plus Group Horticulture and a 10-year Rockit Global veteran.
At the time of Yamaha’s initial investment in 2018, Saunders said his firm had 28 staff. “We are revenue earning, but we are an early-stage growth company heavily investing in R&D, so our burn rate is slightly higher than revenue”.
Horticultural robotics has been billed as a way to address labour shortages, but Robotics Plus vehicles are also packed with sensors to aid “precision agriculture”. An app can help plan and track multiple vehicles’ progress.
Saunders said Prospr included automated intelligent spraying.
The VC industry and founders say it’s made the local scene stronger as profits from the sales have been fed back into the local ecosystem to fund a new wave of start-ups. Buyers have often expanded New Zealand workforces and helped the companies expand globally.
