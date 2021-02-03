Tauranga Lotto player wins share of Second Division

Ten Lotto players will be toasting a special win after each winning $19,595 with Lotto Second Division in last night's live draw.
One of those winning tickets was bought on the MyLotto app by a Tauranga player.
The winning Second Division tickets were sold at the following stores:
MyLotto x2 - Auckland
Z Beach Rd - Auckland
MyLotto - Tauranga
MyLotto - Hastings
MyLotto - Lower Hutt
MyLotto - Nelson
Halswell New World - Christchurch
Countdown Colombo - Christchurch
On the Spot North Gore Dairy - Gore
Anyone who bought their ticket from any of the above winning stores should write their name on the back and check their ticket at any Lotto NZ outlet, online at mylotto.co.nz or through the Lotto NZ App.