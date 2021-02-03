Tauranga Lotto player wins share of Second Division

FILE

Ten Lotto players will be toasting a special win after each winning $19,595 with Lotto Second Division in last night's live draw.

One of those winning tickets was bought on the MyLotto app by a Tauranga player.

The winning Second Division tickets were sold at the following stores:

MyLotto x2 - Auckland

Z Beach Rd - Auckland

MyLotto - Tauranga

MyLotto - Hastings

MyLotto - Lower Hutt

MyLotto - Nelson

Halswell New World - Christchurch

Countdown Colombo - Christchurch

On the Spot North Gore Dairy - Gore

Anyone who bought their ticket from any of the above winning stores should write their name on the back and check their ticket at any Lotto NZ outlet, online at mylotto.co.nz or through the Lotto NZ App.