Tauranga: Investigation after great white shark meat and liver seized

A man is assisting investigators with their inquiries. Photo / Supplied

A man is assisting Department of Conservation investigators with their inquiries following the discovery of great white shark meat and liver at his property.

It comes after the grisly find of a dismembered juvenile great white at Pilot Bay in Tauranga early last month.

There have been no investigations into a great white shark incident of this kind in the past decade, including prosecutions under the wildlife act.

A Department of Conservation (DoC) spokesman said "this case is unusual".

DoC investigators found the meat and liver after a search warrant was undertaken at a residential address in Tauranga on Tuesday morning.

The shark discovered in Pilot Bay last month had its head cut off and its only remains were its head, innards and pectoral fins.

The remains of the white shark found at Pilot Bay, Tauranga last month. Photo / White Shark Conservation Trust

At the time, the White Shark Conservation Trust speculated it appeared to have been killed to eat.

"The shark has what appears to be stab wounds to the head indicating it was killed after it was brought to shore," the trust said.

Great white sharks are protected under the Wildlife Act 1953 and anyone found killing or possessing them can face up to two years in prison or a fine of up to $250,000.

Their population is considered stable or slightly decreasing, with about 750 adults and 12,000 juveniles that move between New Zealand and the east coast of Australia.

It is illegal to deliberately catch great white sharks but not illegal to accidentally catch one, though, they must be released alive and unharmed.

DoC principal compliance officer Dylan Swain said anyone catching protected species accidentally should report the incident to the authorities.

"Fishers are expected to not only know Fisheries regulations for the area they are in but also to be able to identify the species they catch and whether or not they can be legally taken," he said.

"We would like to thank members of the public who reported this and shared information with us."

To report any suspected illegal activity members of the public should ring the DoC emergency hotline 0800 DOC HOT (0800 362 468).