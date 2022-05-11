Stephen Lasslett (right) tells Tauranga City Council chief executive Marty Grenfell and commissioners Stephen Selwood, Bill Wasley and Shadrach Rolleston what he really thinks. Photo / Kiri Gillespie

A Tauranga man who admonished commissioners for effectively ignoring the needs of Lakes residents has received an apology from commission chairwoman Anne Tolley.

Stephen Lasslett was among more than 20 people making submissions to commissioners on the second day of Tauranga City Council hearings for the Long-term Plan Amendment and Annual Plan 2022/23, held at Huria Marae yesterday.

Lasslett began his submission with a presentation of a blank slide saying: "This is 18 months ago - sport and active reserves."

He went through two more blank slides.

"That's us 18 months later. And that's us now. We aren't even in the 10-year plan.

"We got nothing."

Lasslett said he told the commissioners of the need for a sports and reserve area in The Lakes 18 months ago and since then there had been "12 months of talking" for "nothing".

"I can't even get a picnic table or a barbecue."

Lasslett referred to a signed-off parks and reserves review which stated there were already enough skate parks within the city network.

Lasslett listed five skate parks in the Mount Maunganui and Pāpāmoa area "side by side" but "zero" for the south-western part of the city. There was also a drastic lack of sports reserves in and around The Lakes, he said.

Lasslett said the Lakes Community Association, the school and wider community had given up on the council and commissioners.

"I'm the last man standing," he said.

"Part of me refuses to accept that you're happy with this situation. That you would turn a blind eye and do nothing. Part of me wants to believe something will change."

Tolley said the commission was aware that there was some talk after the last Long-term Plan and assumed "things were happening on the ground".

"Clearly nothing's happening. You have every right to be angry. I apologise to you for that," she said.

"We hope there's something on the side that shows we've done something. The challenge now to us is to make sure that something happens.''

Green roofs pitched for CBD redevelopment

What Tauranga's CBD could look like if a $303m plan goes ahead. Image / Supplied

The environmental impact of Tauranga's proposed $303 million civic redevelopment and whether project consultation involved "manufactured consent" were among the key issues raised at city hearings yesterday.

Environmental advocate and former Tauranga City councillor Heidi Hughes said there was a "massive opportunity to put garden roofs on all of our buildings ... create a whole new park and type on top of our roof space".

"It will give council another whole footprint and create community space without taking any more land."

Hughes' submission was one of many focused on the green space and environmental impact of the project.

Tolley admitted costs could become hard to manage "and compromises are going to have to be made".

Tolley asked Envirohub chief executive Laura Wragg: "Where do you think we should make these compromises in terms of finding extra money or not doing some of the more costly long-term greener changes?"

Wragg responded: "I think you will regret it if you don't."

Tolley said there was a "tension" between creating plenty of green space and ensuring accessibility.

Early concept designs had a lift planned for near Baycourt, plus a zig-zag concrete path to help people manage the 14m drop from Durham St to the waterfront, she said.

Age Concern Tauranga board member Adrienne Von Tunzelmann said they hoped the designers would use a nuanced approach and consider the different needs of different ages.

"We see the civic precinct as a great chance to future-proof the city and its demographics and to make it a place for people of all ages."

Tauranga gerontologist Carole Gordon asked commissioners to be bold and reconsider the proposal design.

"I don't believe we need a fortress. I'd like to suggest you have more engagement in the design process. That we have more reflection of the breadth of our people rather than limited stakeholder groups."

Plans for Tauranga civic precinct $300m option. Image / Supplied

Landlord Greg Bayliss said he'd easily have 100 to 150 families showing up for a rental and he didn't believe the commissioners understood the extent of deprivation.

"People in Greerton need housing. People in Welcome Bay need housing ... you are going to spend $300m on [the civic precinct].

"Over the years we've been shocked at the number of people living in houses with their parents, four to five families in one house, sheds, caravans, tents."

Submitter Michael Batchelor said in his view the commission had over-extended its hand in pushing forward with the "grandiose" project.

Submitter Marcus Wilkins said the consultation process appeared to be more about "manufactured" than "informed consent" - a concern also raised by Sustainable Bay of Plenty.

Tolley began to respond but Wilkins talked over her.

Commissioners will decide how the delivery of the civic precinct redevelopment project will be phased and how it will be funded in June.