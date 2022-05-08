Sam Uffindell's wife Julia and their daughter Lily. Photo / Talia Parker

The National Party's play for the Tauranga electorate seat has officially begun.

Candidate Sam Uffindell launched his campaign on Saturday morning in front of a large crowd in the Mount Maunganui College hall.

Supporters from Hamilton, Rotorua, Coromandel and Auckland were present in the crowd, as well as many Bay of Plenty locals.

National Party leader Christopher Luxon spoke first, claiming that New Zealand was moving in the wrong direction.

"The average Kiwi is going backwards - they're worse off than they were 12 months ago.

"You pick a subject you want ... and we're [New Zealand] not getting improved outcomes."

He said New Zealand was "at a crossroads" and needed a strong economy to combat the current cost of living crisis.

"We [National] know a strong economy ... is how Kiwis get ahead."

He told the crowd that Uffindell would help Tauranga overcome these problems.

"I think with Sam, we're on to a real winner."

Uffindell then took the stage and introduced himself to the crowd.

He said it was "emotional and very touching" to be selected as the candidate, and he was "humbled" by the party's support.

Uffindell said he had spoken to many people in Tauranga, who had identified transport, crime, and the cost of living as the key issues for the city.

He said as MP he would be "committed to law-abiding citizens - not to gangs not to criminals, and not to those committing anti-social behaviour".

He offered his "rapid-fire" position on a number of issues, including a clear statement of opposition to Three Waters reforms and co-governance in general, saying he believed in "equal citizenship".

He also supported "democracy" in Tauranga and said "we should be electing our own council".

He offered suggestions for improving the city's economy, such as using the empty CBD shops as "free co-working spaces and tech hubs" and encouraging technological innovation in agriculture and aquaculture.

"Together, we can and will get Tauranga moving again."

His speech concluded with a standing ovation from the crowd.

The official event finished with the crowd singing Happy Birthday to Uffindell's daughter Lily, who recently turned 5.

At a media stand-up after the event, Uffindell said congestion was having a major impact on the quality of life in Tauranga.

"People are stuck in their cars all day instead of spending time with their families."

When asked if he brought diversity to the National party, Uffindell said he felt he could bring "diversity of thought".

Luxon acknowledged that diversity was at present an issue in the party.

"We're not where we want to be, but we're on the road to getting there."

Those in the audience were impressed with Uffindell's speech.

Nghaire and Julian Lowe of Ōpōtiki said they thought he was "great" as a candidate.

Julian said he was "about as good as they come".

He was excited by Uffindell's commitment to transport, particularly in relieving congestion.

Nghaire was glad to hear of his desire to invest in education in Tauranga.

Both were confident in Uffindell's chances.

"I think he's got it," Nghaire said.

Sam Uffindell's wife Julia and their daughter Lily. Photo / Talia Parker

Heather, who wished to be known by her first name, said Uffindell was "amazing".

"He's to-the-point - they [National] know the problems, the issues we're facing.

"He'd make a great finance minister."

She was very hopeful about his chances.

Two young women from Auckland, who did not want to be named, had come down to support the National party.

"We're one big family," one said.

The other said Uffindell "has a heart for Tauranga" and that she had loved the event.

They had no doubt Uffindell would win the election.

"We only back winners."