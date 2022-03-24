An artist's impression of the proposed civic precinct. Image / Tauranga City Council

The people of Tauranga are being asked to decide if they want to be part of creating a "vibrant exciting city centre" as part of the long-term plan consultation.

The civic precinct, Te Manawataki o Te Papa is being heralded as a "once in a lifetime opportunity" for Tauranga and two proposals are being put to the community for feedback.

The first was a full master plan that involved a single-phase staged development of the area between Wharf Street and Hamilton Street in central Tauranga.

It included a library, museum, civic whare (a venue for council and community meetings), an exhibition space and upgrading Baycourt Community and Arts Centre.

Option one had an estimated cost of $303.4 million and build timeframe of six to seven years.

It would also include the development of the waterfront reserve, between Hamilton and Wharf Sts, linking the harbour with the civic precinct via Masonic Park.

Option two was a scaled back version that would include a library and community hub and the civic whare, with a cost of $126.8m.

At a Tauranga City Council meeting today, commission chair Anne Tolley said the annual plan and long-term plan amendment contained some "quite exciting opportunities for the city".

"It's for the people who live in the city to decide, based on their comments to us over the last 12 months, do they want to be part of creating a vibrant exciting centre city," Tolley said.

"Or do we just want an ordinary civic centre and rebuild the library and do a bit of landscaping."

Commission chairwoman Anne Tolley. Photo / John Borren, Sun Media.

Tolley said option two was a "valid choice" and it was up to the community to have the discussion about what should be at the heart of their city.

Te Manawataki o Te Papa, means the heartbeat of the Te Papa peninsula, which runs from Greerton to the city centre.

Commissioner Stephen Selwood said it was "an incredible opportunity for the city".

"We've spoken at length about the positive impact this will have not only on the city centre, but the wider economy of the city," Selwood said.

"It is not only a fantastic amenity for the city, it will have a significant positive impact in terms of the growth and dynamics of the CBD and the role that it plays in this really important city."

Commissioner Stephen Selwood. Photo / John Borren, Sun Media

In terms of funding the large undertaking, half the cost would be debt-funded and financed through rates. The rest would come from other sources such as government grants, the sale of non-core council assets and sponsorship.

Council had already committed $83m in the long-term plan for the library redevelopment, so a further $67m would need to be funded by the community if option one was selected, commissioner Shadrach Rolleston said.

"That is a significant investment overall for the community," he said.

"I understand a ratepayer perspective and from a community perspective some concern about the impact on rates.

"We have to think about this in a broader context in terms of what we're trying to seek and deliver for our city in terms of the city centre, but also the way the city develops and evolves into the future," Rolleston said.

Option 1 would mean the median residential ratepayer paid a targeted rate of $265 per year and the median commercial ratepayer paid $705 in 2030, when the precinct was operational, according to the draft plan documents.

Option 2 would mean the median residential ratepayer paid a targeted rate of $105 per year in 2030 and the median commercial ratepayer paid $281.

Commissioner Shadrach Rolleston. Photo / John Borren, Sun Media

The draft document said the rates increase happened very gradually in the early years as the capital projects were constructed.

Consultation on the draft annual plan and long-term plan amendment begins on March 25 and runs until April 26.

Local Democracy Reporting is Public Interest Journalism funded through NZ on Air.