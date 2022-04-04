The sculpture at the entrance of He Puna Manawa. Photo / Talia Parker

Tauranga's new library and customer service centre will be an "asset" to the city, residents say.

Dozens of people gathered at 21 Devonport Rd early yesterday morning to celebrate the official opening of He Puna Mana in what was dubbed "a new beginning" for Tauranga.

Mainstreet Tauranga chairman Brian Berry said the organisation was "thrilled" that the library was "in the heart of the CBD".

"Those people [who visit the library] by necessity now have to go further into town - they've got to go past cafes and other retail offers, so I think it's going to be really beneficial."

"It'll just create a sense of activity in the CBD, a lot more people circulating in that area."

Tamati Tata leading guests around the Tauranga Library as he blesses the space. Photo / Talia Parker

He said the library would be part of getting life back into the CBD.

"Suddenly, the end game [for the CBD] is becoming visible.

"We just sort of think there was much more of a positive vibe [in the CBD] towards the end of last year, and this [the library] will certainly add to that as well."

Tauranga resident Julie Taylor visited the library for the first time to return a book and said it was "just a lovely space".

He Puna Manawa. Photo / Talia Parker

John Lock said the library was "light and breezy" inside.

"Everyone [inside] is happy, friendly and co-operative ... it's an asset."

Susan, who only gave her first name, said the library was "fabulous" and a good thing for the city.

"It's a great use of the space...they've done a great job."

The sculpture at the entrance of He Puna Manawa. Photo / Talia Parker

Friend of the library Rita Carter said the library was "bright, clean and open".

"To me, it's much more attractive than the other one."

"I think it's great...the city must have a library."

Carter's friend, who did not want to be named, said the library was

"very nice," and "so much cleaner" than the previous location.

"We are ratepayers, so we've paid a big chunk of it.

"Tauranga can't be without a library."

Tangata whenua Tamati Tata opening the ceremony with a blessing. Photo / Talia Parker

At the ceremony, head commissioner Anne Tolley expressed her admiration for the speed of the project, which began only six months ago.

"It's hard to credit that in such a short time we are now standing in this marvellous setting."

Tolley said when she first came to Tauranga she was "stunned that the stories [of its history] were not being told".

She said the library was an opportunity to be "telling the stories of this place [Tauranga]" and it was "really heartwarming" to see Tauranga's taonga [treasures] being "talked about and celebrated".

Guests entering He Puna Manawa for the first time. Photo / Talia Parker

Tolley said opening the library and service centre was "starting on a journey for this great, great city... a significant step this city is taking for its own future in its own hands".

Inside the new Tauranga library. Photo / Talia Parker

A new sculpture created by local artists Que Bidois and Takutaimoana Harawira was also unveiled at the ceremony. The sculpture will serve as a punga or 'anchor stone' for the building.

Que Bidois said the library design was "about telling the narrative of these tipuna [ancestors]...and making sure that narrative is told and remembered".

He said the art was the "anchor-stone of this whole waka [the library]," and showed "the mana of the manawhenua within this area".

Commission chair Anne Tolley addressing the assembled guests. Photo / Talia Parker

Library manager Joanna Thomas said the library was "a new beginning" and "a spring of information and learning" for Tauranga.

"We hope we have been good in the trust that you have put in us to create this home - that it will be a place of welcome...that it will tell the stories of Tauranga Moana."

She thanked iwi leaders and the commissioners for making the project possible.

Library manager Joanna Thomas addressing the guests. Photo / Talia Parker

"Everyone who has worked on this project has loved being on it...it has really been an exercise in teamwork.

"We have become one - we're ready for the future of making this a great home and centre for the city."