Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Bay of Plenty Times

Tauranga City Council committee hears feedback on earlier bar closing time

5 minutes to read
Bar owners react to the proposed change by Tauranga City Council to bar operating hours in the CBD.

Bar owners react to the proposed change by Tauranga City Council to bar operating hours in the CBD.

By
Talia Parker

Multimedia journalist

A 2am closing time for central Tauranga bars will help reduce violent assaults and alcohol-related injuries from clogging up strained emergency departments, a doctor says.

But bar owners say it is better to have people

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.