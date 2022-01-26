Some Te Puna residents are opposing plans for a new liquor store in the suburb. Photo / Getty Images

Some Te Puna residents are opposing plans for a new liquor store in the suburb. Photo / Getty Images

The front page headline of the BOP Times on Friday indicates gruesome family harm (News, January 21).

On the next page we find a story about the good people of Te Puna fighting a new liquor licence.

These stories are inextricably linked, but I believe the community will have low odds going into battle with the liquor industry.

The 2019 Alcohol Regulatory and Licensing Authority annual report said the number of applications refused for new licences is very low compared to the number of applications being granted.

In my view, this is due to an appeals process that favours a well-resourced industry.

There is some hope on the horizon: The Honorable Kris Faafoi has pledged to review the Sale and Supply of Alcohol Act, and Chlöe Swarbrick has put the Sale and Supply of Alcohol (Harm Minimisation) Amendment Bill into the members' ballot.

If we want safer communities the solution will be led at the policy level.

Dr Tony Farrell

Mount Maunganui

Event disruptions

There are essentially two main roads in and out of Pāpāmoa, and both were compromised by a cycle race on Saturday.

It must have taken weeks of planning to ensure, in my view, maximum disruption of Pāpāmoa and Mount Maunganui residents to go about their normal Saturday activities.

It is bad enough with the long-term traffic issues at Baypark, this just added to the mix.

Parton Rd was divided into cycle and vehicle lanes, which still did not stop some cyclists riding in the vehicle lane.

In my opinion, it is no wonder cyclists are looked on with contempt, and the Tauranga City Council is not considered competent in dealing with road issues.

Chris Pattison

Pāpāmoa

The Bay of Plenty Times welcomes letters from readers. Please note the following:

• Letters should not exceed 200 words.

• They should be opinion based on facts or current events.

• If possible, please email.

• No noms de plume.

• Letters will be published with names and suburb/city.

• Please include full name, address and contact details for our records only.

• Local letter writers given preference.

• Rejected letters are not normally acknowledged.

• Letters may be edited, abridged, or rejected at the Editor's discretion.

• The Editor's decision on publication is final. No correspondence will be entered into.

Email editor@bayofplentytimes.co.nz