The bus interchange on Durham St is meant to be an interim location. Photo / John Borren, SunLive

Plans for bus ‘super stops’ in Tauranga’s city centre are opposed by landowners and developers, causing Tauranga City Council to defer its decision.

The council proposed two new 90m bus stops on either side of Durham Street south, at the Elizabeth St end.

These stops would enable up to six buses to stop at once and involve the removal of 18 car parks.

Buses currently leave from Durham St north, but this was intended as an interim interchange.

Council staff sought a decision on the stops as part of the city’s movement framework at a council meeting on Monday.

Collier Consultants founder Aaron Collier, representing developers Classic Group and Zariba Holdings, told the meeting it was “a bit disappointing” they heard about the plans third-hand before initiating consultation with council staff.

The Tauranga City Council city centre movement framework. Graphic/ Tauranga City Council.

Classic Group and Zariba Holdings jointly own land on Durham St and had a “significant redevelopment” planned for 142 Durham St.

One of the ‘super stops’ would be in front of the proposed commercial building with ground-floor retail space.

“One of the key considerations for any redevelopment in the CBD now, is making sure that we have good active frontages and interactions with public space.”

A lot of the social, economic, urban design and traffic concerns hadn’t been considered, he said. There were concerns about social issues arising at large bus stops Collier added.

Before the bus stops were moved to Durham St north two years ago, there was an interchange on Willow St.

It was a hangout for homeless people and youths displaying antisocial behaviour that prompted security guards to be hired.

Collier suggested the stops remain where they were further up Durham St or be spread along the southern end of the street with three separate stops on either side.

The owners were opposed to the ‘super stops’ but supported separate bus stops.

“There needs to be a bit more thought and a bit more planning involved.”

Commission chairwoman Anne Tolley said it was disappointing to hear landowners weren’t involved in early consultation.

The streetscaping, road strengthening and wastewater upgrades on Durham St had cost ratepayers $10.5m, she said.

If the council went with the developers’ suggestion of spreading out the stops some of the gardens would need to be replaced with bus stops, Tolley said.

She asked if the landowners would be willing to contribute to those costs.

Dwayne Roper of Zabrina Holdings said the company would be contributing through development contributions anyway.

Simon Collier, a shareholder of Foster Construction, which planned a five-storey commercial development at 159 Durham St, said the plans wouldn’t be viable with ‘super stops’ out front.

The redevelopment of Durham Street cost $10.5m. Photo / NZME

“Our tenants will be concerned about the safety of having all of those people directly in front of their building.”

Having the stops spread out would dissipate any congregation, he said.

Tolley said there had been some “serious social issues” at the Willow St interchange but incidents had been rare on Durham St.

“There is a bad perception, I understand that and the nervousness around it, but it will change over time.”

Tolley said they struggled with the practicality of “huge, big yellow buses, which are largely empty” driving around a “very small CBD”.

A Bayhopper bus stopped at Durham St. Photo / Mead Norton

The council was struggling to find room for what the Bay of Plenty Regional Council, which runs the bus service, needed in future, she said.

The commission opted to defer the decision about the ‘super stops’ and have staff engage with affected parties about their location and report back in six weeks.

The council adopted new bus stops; four individual bays on Willow, Harington and Hamilton streets as well as two near Baycourt Community Arts Centre.

It also designated Dive Crescent as an area that could have six stops when the need arose in future.

