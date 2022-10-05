Voyager 2022 media awards
Bay of Plenty Times

Tauranga CBD's new on-street parking plan gets thumbs down from retailers and shoppers

Sandra Conchie
By
7 mins to read
Failing to pay for parking will incur a $40 infringement fine. Photo / George Novak

Tauranga CBD retailers, workers and shoppers say canning the two-hour free parking in the city centre is a mistake, with one worker saying it was "another hit" for struggling businesses.

One retailer said it would

