Morgan Gibbons, 11, and Wade Gibbons, 8, enjoy some kai at the Matariki celebrations held at the new community pop-up park at 899 Cameron Rd. Photo / Supplied

A new pop-up park in Gate Pā is helping to bring the community together again.

At 899 Cameron Rd, there is a fully-fenced park with a lawn, picnic tables and a temporary gym operating out of a shipping container.

The fencing and tables were built by construction students from Employ New Zealand working towards an NCEA qualification, and a mural was painted by community members.

The park is a collaboration between housing provider Accessible Properties which owns the land, and Tauranga City Council, which has contributed $34,000 on top of a Lottery Community grant. It is also supported by Good Neighbour and Gate Pā School.

Accessible Properties general manager Vicki McLaren said it planned to build a mixed housing development on the site in a few years.

But while it was vacant, it wanted to support the community by making the land "a real asset" and a place to belong and thrive.

"While our core business is providing affordable and healthy homes for the community, it is vital to us that we support broader community wellbeing aspirations and enable opportunities for increasing and improving quality of life."

Tauranga City Council manager of community development and emergency management Paula Naude said it had a role to play in enabling the community to achieve a sense of belonging, connection and wellbeing.

"Covid-19 left a lot of people in our communities feeling socially isolated. The flow-on effect of that has been long-term health and education impacts, new ways of working, and the rising costs of living.

"Part of our role is to support community wellbeing by creating an inclusive city that promotes social connections and removes barriers to participation."

The park was launched recently with a blessing by local kaumātua Puhirake Ihaka and a community hāngī. Matariki was another opportunity to celebrate with free activities and kai.

Hā Ora Fitness trainers Roha Dalton-Reedy and Tamati Robens were currently offering free one-hour fitness sessions at the park on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays from 7am to 8am. Bookings were not required.

Accessible Properties' community engagement lead Georgina Willers was seeking feedback about how the park could be used more.

"We've turned this space into something for the community to be proud of and we want as many people as possible to be able to access it and use it."

Accessible Properties and Tauranga City Council were also part of a group organising community events at nearby Anzac Park. A Halloween community barbecue is planned for October 30 from 12pm to 3pm with fun activities for all ages.