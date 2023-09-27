Voyager 2023 media awards

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Bay of Plenty Times

Tauranga CBD workers left with ‘nowhere’ to go as council parking restriction plans bite

Kiri Gillespie
By
5 mins to read
The plans have left CBD workers facing “tough choices”. Some say they can’t catch the bus or afford parking.

Central Tauranga workers say upcoming parking restrictions will be another blow for the CBD and businesses will struggle to attract and retain staff as a result of the changes.

From November, paid on-street parking will

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Bay of Plenty Times