Voyager 2023 media awards
Subscribe
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Bay of Plenty Times

Tauranga CBD projects: How a city is being transformed

Kiri Gillespie
By
13 mins to read
Tauranga City Council general manager city development and partnerships Gareth Wallis. Photo / Alex Cairns

Tauranga City Council general manager city development and partnerships Gareth Wallis. Photo / Alex Cairns

Tauranga’s central city has endured chronic disruption amid a massive transformation in recent years, with some businesses struggling to stay afloat and others leaving the area altogether. But the man overseeing much of the development

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Tauranga: A change is gonna come

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

The ‘Crown jewel’ of Tauranga’s CBD future

Investment, precincts and ‘something meaningful’

Tauranga: ‘No car parks in the city’

Tauranga’s journey to become a ‘grown-up city’

The Tauranga projects that will ‘make a real difference’

But is it worth it?

Latest from Bay of Plenty Times