There were two assaults on Dive Cres over the weekend. Photo / Andrew Warner

Two separate incidents in Tauranga's CBD this weekend have resulted in one person being hospitalised and another arrested but not before a police officer was kicked in the leg.

Earlier today, a man was taken into custody for excess breath alcohol after being stopped at a breath-testing checkpoint on Dive Cres at 1.35am.

During the arrest, the man kicked an officer in the leg but there were no reported injuries, a police spokesperson said.

"He has been charged with refusing to remain in place, excess breath alcohol 3rd or subsequent and assault and is due to appear in Tauranga District Court on 11 May."

Meanwhile, an investigation is under way following reports of an assault around 3am on Saturday, also on Dive Cres.

Police were making inquiries after a person presented themselves to hospital with serious injuries.

A scene guard was put in place an area along the waterfront area while a scene examination took place, a police spokesperson said.