Tauranga National candidates Sam Uffindell, Tom Rutherford, Kelvin Clout and Matt Cowley.

A city councillor turned real estate agent, a Chamber of Commerce boss, a council analyst and a financial crime investigator have all been shortlisted as potential National Party candidates for the Tauranga byelection.

Kelvin Clout, Matt Cowley, Tom Rutherford and Sam Uffindell are up for final selection. The successful candidate will fill the National Party Tauranga candidacy and contend the city's upcoming byelection, prompted by the resignation of Simon Bridges.

National campaign chairman Todd McClay said all four men were strong contenders.

Clout, a Tauranga City councillor before the appointment of commissioners, is a real estate agent, Cowley has been chief executive of Tauranga Chamber of Commerce for nearly three years, Rutherford is an analyst at Western Bay of Plenty District Council, and Uffindell heads the financial crime unit at Rabobank and is a local agribusiness owner.

The successful candidate will be selected by about 70 Tauranga National Party members on Sunday.

McClay said the candidates had already spoken at two National Party events.

"Each of them has been talking about the things they think are important for the city," McClay said.

"They are aware of the challenges around infrastructure and roading and how that's holding the city back. They've talked about law and order and gangs and how concerning that is. They, and everyone in Tauranga, are aware of the cost of living - each of them is a strong believer in finding ways to get the empty shops filled."

McClay said it was important local people made the decision on who would fly the local National Party flag. Asked if the candidate was at an automatic advantage in Tauranga - traditionally a National stronghold - McClay said: "We take nothing for granted.

"The candidate and members will be campaigning very hard."

Asked why there was not more diversity among the candidates, McClay said: "If you look at the National Party as a whole, there is diversity there.

"I'm extremely impressed by the four who have come forward.

"They are quite different in their approach to things."

The successful candidate will be announced after selection on Sunday.