Today marks the first day of duty for Tauranga National byelection candidate Sam Uffindell, who heads to Wellington tonight as part of his next steps as the city's next MP.

Uffindell was crowned the city's new MP on Saturday night at a National Party event at Tauranga Club after he won the byelection's preliminary votes with a 6038 majority.

Uffindell was buoyed by the presence of party leader Christopher Luxon, Bay of Plenty MP Todd Muller, Rotorua MP Todd McClay, Coromandel MP Scott Simpson and a heavy contingent of ecstatic National faithful who Uffindell said were crucial to his victory.

With 100 per cent of the preliminary votes counted a little before 9pm on Saturday, Uffindell took out a convincing win over Labour list MP and Cabinet minister Jan Tinetti.

Uffindell had more than twice as many votes as Tinetti, finishing the count with 10,931, compared to Tinetti's 4893. A total of 19,403 preliminary votes were cast. Act candidate Cameron Luxton finished with 1991 and no other candidates had more than 1000 votes.

In his acceptance speech, Uffindell acknowledged Tinetti and Luxton first before thanking his team and family for their support. He also said it would be Easter eggs for his children on Sunday - a promise he made them if he was successful.

Tauranga's next MP Sam Uffindell with daughter Lily, 5, after enjoying brunch in Mount Maunganui the morning after winning the seat. Photo / Kiri Gillespie

Uffindell was met with a rousing chorus of "for he's a jolly good fellow".

Speaking to the Bay of Plenty Times, Uffindell also paid tribute to his predecessor Simon Bridges, saying he gave him sage advice and guidance shortly after he was first selected.

Among this advice was to listen to a lot of opinions and then come to one of his own.

Asked what has changed from the Uffindell who first put his hand up for the candidate selection process and now, Uffindell said: "I'm still exactly the same person frankly. I just have a different role to play and a different set of responsibilities."

Among those responsibilities are key issues he's already identified and taken to Parliament with him today - he will be given Luxon's old office.

These include the draft bill to empower police to fine and seize bikes from gang members riding in convoys in Tauranga and remove the city's commissioners.

Helping the Port of Tauranga build a berth extension was also on his radar.

"That is so crucial to New Zealand, strategically it's been kicked backed twice by this Government. We just need to crack on and get it done."

Uffindell admitted there were aspects of the issue he still needed to grasp but believed the berth extension was critical not just to the local economy, but also nationally.

"Things like this are going to stymy the growth and economy of New Zealand.

National Party leader Chris Luxon and incoming Tauranga MP Sam Uffindell celebrate on Saturday. Photo / Alan Gibson

"It's the largest and busiest port in New Zealand by a long way. We've got two to two-and-a-half years [of] capacity left. It takes two years to build that extension.

"It's port-owned land, just get it done."

He also spoke of working to get essential local infrastructure established, to help build roads and keep the city moving.

Asked exactly how he planned to remove the Government-appointed Tauranga commission as an MP in Opposition, Uffindell said: "By keeping the pressure on and when we come back in, we'll be going back to local democracy.

"We hear a lot of people complain that they don't have any say in anything here, a lot of seniors on fixed incomes that are really feeling the pinch from 15 per cent year on year rate increases, so I'm out there championing for them."

However, when pressed on how he would help with rates while providing the local infrastructure he just spoke of, Uffindell suggested the funding for this infrastructure should come from the Government's purse rather than ratepayers.

"What we really need in terms of the big infrastructure tickets are around the state highways and also to enable access to housing areas. I'll be working hard with my caucus colleagues to make sure we all appreciate how important Tauranga is strategically to the country and to give it the love it deserves."

Uffindell said he was excited about the road ahead and eager to embrace the new role, despite no obvious nods towards any portfolios at this stage.

"I'm really looking forward to working as hard as I can for the people of Tauranga and as part of a high-performing Christopher Luxon-led National Party.

"I'm very, very honoured to have been given this opportunity."

Shortly after all the votes were in, Luxon told Uffindell at the party that he was especially proud.

"It's a tremendous privilege to actually represent your community. It's a really special thing."

Luxon said improving people's daily lives was why they got into politics and he was looking forward to doing it with Uffindell at his side.

"The message tonight is pretty simple: The people of Tauranga ... people are tired of this government. They think the country is heading in the wrong direction."

Luxon said he would give Uffindell time to settle in, saying: "What's important is that we want to make sure Sam is absolutely up to speed. When you come from the outside [into Parliament] there's quite a bit to get your head around."

Labour's Tinetti phoned Uffindell shortly before 9pm on Saturday to congratulate him on his victory.

Labour list MP and cabinet minister Jan Tinetti at her byelection party. Photo / Kiri Gillespie

About an hour earlier she told the Bay of Plenty Times she was happy with how the votes were turning out, considering "we would have about a half turnout to a normal general election and it wouldn't be an equal half".

"Byelections are traditionally really hard for incumbent governments."

In a statement, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern congratulated Uffindell on his win and acknowledged Tinetti, "who has returned one of Labour's better results in Tauranga in recent elections".

In the 2020 general election, Bridges won the seat with 18,721 or about 42 per cent of the votes. This was 1856 more than Tinetti, who received 16,865 or 38.5 per cent.

Saturday's results gave Uffindell 56 per cent of the vote and Tinetti 25 per cent.

However, support for Act's Luxton went from four per cent in 2020 to 10 per cent in the byelection.

Luxton said regardless of the result, he was incredibly proud of what his party had achieved in Wellington "and as a political force in New Zealand".

"And I'm proud to be part of that for Tauranga, to give Tauranga the chance to have a voice heard. With around about a 10 per cent result, people are ready for change. It's a harbinger for real choice now."

In a statement, Act leader David Seymour congratulated Uffindell and said Luxton was an outstanding candidate and the result left the party "very hopeful" for the future.

Uffindell, a 38-year-old father of three, is the head of financial economic crime for Rabobank NZ and has nearly 15 years of experience in banking in New Zealand, Australia and Asia.

He also owns New Zealand HuMates, a small local agribusiness that provides soil-quality products to farmers and growers.

Official results, including special declaration and overseas votes, will be released on July 1.