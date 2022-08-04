Tauranga Business Chamber chief executive Matt Cowley with James Trevelyan, who won the Corporate Leadership award in 2021. Photo / Salina Galvan Photography

A new dawn for business is being hailed with the launch of Tauranga Business Chamber's annual Business Awards.

Entries and nominations for the Tauranga Business Awards 2022 officially opened yesterday. AUG3

The Business Awards evening will also return to Trustpower Baypark in December for the first time since 2019.

This year, the Chamber is committing its flagship event to celebrate and acknowledge businesses that have navigated the Covid-19 pandemic with innovation and adaptation – to emerge stronger and better than ever.

Tauranga Business Chamber chief executive Matt Cowley said this year's awards take on special meaning as the business community comes together to celebrate each other's wins, learnings, and outright tenacity.

"Despite the pandemic being an incredibly tough road for local businesses, we have seen remarkable growth and resilience emerge from the business community.

"This year, we want to use the Business Awards to recognise businesses who used the learnings and changes the pandemic forced upon them in a positive way, with a view to coming out the other side stronger than before.

"There is finally light at the end of the tunnel, and this isn't about going back to a time before Covid – but about looking to the future."

Event organiser Anne Pankhurst said planning was underway for the awards night in December, which will see the event return to its pre-Covid size.

"We knew this year, as we are celebrating a new era for business, we needed to put on something extra special.

"After two years of adapting and downsizing the awards to fit within Covid guidelines, it feels fitting to return to Baypark for a big, bold celebration."

Pankhurst said every business that enters the awards has an opportunity to be recognised and celebrated.

"Whether you have been in business for 12 months or 12 years, this is your chance to reflect on your business – where it has been and where it is going.

"With this year's theme of 'Kick-start a brighter future', the awards carry even more importance for the winners who will be publicly noticed for their handling of the pandemic."

The awards feature 11 categories that cater to businesses of all sizes, sectors, and specialties.

This year, the Chamber has added two new categories: International Trade for importers and exporters, and Maori and Pacific Business.

People are also encouraged to nominate a local business if they think its efforts are deserving of recognition.

Anyone can nominate their favourite business online or by emailing anne@tauranga.org.nz

The Chamber will confidentially get in touch with that business on behalf of the nominator and work with them to start the entry process.

Entries are open until 5pm on October 7.