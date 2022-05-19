Vicki Lambert and Kylie Watkins are excited to announce the Katikati and Waihi Beach Community Business Awards 2022. Photo / Rebecca Mauger

Awards night to acknowledge business excellence, sports and community groups

A celebration of two communities is taking shape and will culminate in a glitzy awards night in September.

Katikati and Waihi Beach Community Business Awards 2022 is set to be another special night where both towns celebrate the best in their communities.

The biennial event is organised by Katch Katikati's Kylie Watkins and Waihi Beach Events and Promotions' Vicki Lambert and will be held in September.

For now, it's time for locals to get their thinking caps on regarding business, sports and community group achievements. Awards will be given across 12 categories.

Vicki says the awards bring the two communities together.

''There are so many hard-working businesses and volunteers that form the fabric of our towns, and particularly in this climate, we need to celebrate these wonderful people."

Kylie says the past two years have been difficult for the local business community and the reintroduction of the two judged categories — business excellence and environment and sustainability excellence — is a way of recognising and rewarding resilience.

They ask for businesses from both areas to consider entering the categories. There's also the people's choice nominations and voting process over the additional 10 award categories. The people's choice categories include sports team, sports coach, sports individual, volunteer organisation, volunteer individual, arts individual retail, hospitality and service and tourism operators.

"The judged awards enhance the integrity of the awards and reward businesses that have really focused on the development of their business, which in turn has a positive impact on their town," Vicki says. "This also provides businesses with a way of gaining best practices knowledge and learning from each other.

''With so many deserved individuals and organisations, we receive a high number of nominations and each category is hotly contested. We look forward to reviewing nominations and celebrating the outstanding achievements in our business community,'' she says.

Kylie says they are grateful for the local businesses that help support the evening and those on board again to sponsor one of the 12 awards up for grabs on the night.

INFO + Nominations open June 2. Further details will be provided closer to the time. visit katikatiwaihibeachcommunityawards.co.nz



What: Katikati and Waihi Beach Community Business Awards 2022

Where: Katikati Memorial Hall

When: September 3

Public tickets will go on sale closer to the date.