Bay of Plenty Times

Tauranga Boys' College student James Hollard sets new indoor rowing record

Adyn Ogle
By
3 mins to read
James Hollard has claimed the indoor rowing 13-14yr 30-minute world record, powering to 8007m. Photo / Andrew Warner

When James Hollard found out a new indoor rowing record for the 13-14yr age group had been set, he knew he was running out of time to attempt the record himself. With one day left

