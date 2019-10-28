Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Bay of Plenty Times

Pāpāmoa Surf Lifesaving Club given green light for $5.2m rebuild

Zoe Hunter
By
4 mins to read
Andrew Hitchfield, Peter Blackwell and Jim Pearson. Photo / George Novak

Andrew Hitchfield, Peter Blackwell and Jim Pearson. Photo / George Novak

The Pāpāmoa Surf Lifesaving Club finally has finally been given the green light to start its $5.2 million rebuild.

Work to rebuild the ageing clubhouse on Pāpāmoa Beach Rd was expected to start earlier this

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.