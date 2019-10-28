Hot, busy and rescue-free was how Tauranga lifeguards described the start to patrol season.

Volunteers pulled on their red and yellow shirts ready for the Surf Life Saving patrol season, which officially started on Labour Weekend.

Surf lifeguards patrolling the coastline along Mount Maunganui, Ōmanu and Pāpāmoa said the beaches were busy as dozens enjoyed the sunshine over the long weekend.

But thankfully, there were no rescues.

Advertisement

Patrol captain for the Mount Maunganui lifeguard services Jamie Troughton said the Mount Main Beach was especially busy on the Saturday of the long weekend.

There were plenty of people walking up and around Mauao too.

"The Mount was like a super-highway," he said.

About 60 lifeguards completed their refresher training on the Mount Main Beach to make sure they were prepared for the season ahead.

Despite the sunshine and calm waters, Troughton said there were not many people swimming in the 15-degree ocean.

There were no major rescues and only a few minor first aids for "shell cuts". However, Troughton said lifeguards kept an eye on a couple of kayakers as the wind picked up along the coastline.

As well as the dozens of people enjoying the sun, sand and surf were the birdlife.

Troughton said the dotterels had come to nest on the beach again and there were plenty of oystercatchers and little blue penguins around.

Advertisement

READ MORE:

• Surf life saving: Lifeguards in training get ready for Under-14 New Zealand Surf Lifesaving Championships at Mount Maunganui

• Surf Life Saving: Mount club makes history with win at TSB Surf Life Saving National Championships 2019

• Surf Lifesaving: Surf clubs and athletes ready for action at NZ Surf Lifesaving Championships

• Surf lifesaving national championships in Mount Maunganui, Bay of Plenty

Dozens also enjoyed the sunny weather further down the coastline at Omanu Beach.

Omanu Beach Surf Life Saving Club director of lifeguarding Haven Bellamy said perfect conditions brought many people to the beach during the long weekend.

"It was a great, busy weekend, which was excellent for opening weekend," he said.

"People were taking advantage of the perfect conditions."

Bellamy said there were no major rips and most people followed lifeguards' advice to swim between the flags, which meant there were no major rescues.

Down at Pāpāmoa, lifeguard Rhys Castle said Saturday "was a pearler".

Sharing the role of patrol captain at the Papamoa Surf Lifesaving Club were Matt Davoren and Leon Castle, 18.

Daveron said the busiest day was Saturday when there were almost 200 people on the beach.

"Everyone was a bit excited there was a bit of sun," he said.

Leon said yesterday afternoon there had been no rescues during the weekend, which was a great start to the patrol season.

The message now was to stay safe and swim between the flags, he said.

"The safest place to be on the beach is between the flags."