Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Bay of Plenty Times

Bodybuilding: Tauranga's Maria Evans ready for big stage

Adyn Ogle
By
4 mins to read
Tauranga bodybuilder Maria Evans is getting ready to compete in Melbourne this weekend. Photo / George Novak

Tauranga bodybuilder Maria Evans is getting ready to compete in Melbourne this weekend. Photo / George Novak

She used to be a party girl but after a complete 360, Tauranga bodybuilder Maria Evans has found success under the bright lights.

The 33-year-old will compete in the Pro Night of Champions competition at

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.