Tattoo artist is Bosch Bradley.

What do a tattoo artist, a tequila aficionado, sauna enthusiasts and a knife maker have in common?

They’re all involved with the Bay of Plenty Garden and Art Festival’s Bloom in the Bay event this weekend.

Bloom in the Bay will be held this Thursday through to Sunday at the festival hub on the water’s edge at The Strand in Tauranga.

The event includes a large selection of learning and entertainment opportunities, such as workshops and speaker sessions led by experts on gardening, art and other creative pursuits, sustainability and wellness.

Bloom in the Bay’s subject matter ranged from demonstrations covering the skill of knife-making to a workshop focused on tequila mixology. Discussion topics included waste minimisation, saving seeds, biosecurity, and predator-free solutions, and there would be an opportunity to try pottery making and flower arranging.