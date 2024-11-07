The other change is there is now no fee for the large display category that is designed to attract entries of gardens from businesses.

Gardens on Wheels will be a public display of all sorts of gardens on all sorts of wheels - from toy trucks to the real thing.

Entries don’t have to be mobile, but must have wheels.

“The idea is that you can look around your backyard and find something or put something together, so it’s reasonably accessible for most people to have a go,” says Karen.

She says that while there has been a lot of interest, not all that interest has translated into confirmed entries.

“People love the idea, but may be just a bit nervous about what it actually is. But they don’t need to be, just throw something together, get the kids involved, pop down to In Bloom or Mitre 10 and pick up a few seedlings and it’s as easy as filling your wheelbarrow with some pot plants and putting some mulch over it.”

The garden can be temporary, and can incorporate seating, action scenes, garden art or water features.

Karen is on her fourth creation. She has posted on the Gardens on Wheels Facebook page showing what she has done and also posted pictures she hopes will inspire others.

Categories include small (toys, trikes, small trolleys), medium, (car boots, wheelbarrows, large trolleys), large (trailers, small trucks, backs of utes), and there are categories for community groups and professionals. There will also be a people’s choice award and a best in show prize.

The best in show creating will win a prize with a $500 value.