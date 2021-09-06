Suspected stolen car on fire under bridge on Takitimu Drive, Tauranga

FILE

A suspected stolen car is on fire on Takitimu Drive.

A Fire and Emergency NZ spokesman said they received reports of the fire about 8.20am.

The car was well involved when the fire crew arrived, he said.

A police spokeswoman said the car was in the vicinity of the Takitimu Drive off-ramp and State Highway 29.

"Nobody was with the car and it appears to have been stolen," she said.

Police and fire crews are still at the scene.

Tauranga's Kim King said she could see "lots of black smoke" going over the road.

"I could see the black smoke from the old Gilmour site on Cameron Rd and thought it was a house fire in Gate Pa until I came down the expressway towards Cambridge Rd and realised it was in the walkway under the road," she said.

"It was pretty heavy smoke at that stage and you could see the flames from the road."