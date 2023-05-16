The fallout continues from the tragic Loafers Lodge fire in Wellington, local government expert says sack all Gore councillors after Mayor survives and police surround house in Rānui as person barricades themselves inside in the latest New Zealand Herald headlines. Video / NZ Herald

Drivers who flee the police and are convicted could lose the keys to their cars for good under new legislation introduced to Parliament yesterday.

This week, the Bay of Plenty Times and Rotorua Daily Post revealed the number of fleeing drivers increased from 521 in 2021 to 902 last year – a rise of about 73 per cent.

Among the 902 fleeing drivers in the Bay of Plenty police district last year, 222 were in the Rotorua area compared to 165 in 2021. Meanwhile, 318 were in the Tauranga and Western Bay of Plenty areas compared to 135 in 2021.

Waikato and Bay of Plenty Police Association regional director Scott Thompson said the figures made for “chilling reading” and a major change in attitude was needed by offenders who “think it’s cool or a game until blood is spilt”.

The Land Transport (Road Safety) Amendment Bill was introduced to Parliament yesterday and, once passed, would crack down on fleeing drivers. It would:

Allow police to seize and impound a vehicle for a period of six months if it fails to stop;

Allow police to seize and impound a vehicle if the registered owner fails to provide information about a fleeing driver and impounding the vehicle is necessary to prevent a threat to road safety;

Increases the period of licence disqualification from 12 months to between 12 months and 24 months after a second conviction for a failing to stop offence;

Allow the courts to order that a vehicle be forfeited on conviction for a failing to stop offence.

Justice and Associate Transport Minister Kiri Allan said those who “recklessly attempt to evade the law” needed to be held to account and the legislation ensured there were “serious consequences”.

“Fleeing drivers put innocent lives at risk every day,” the East Coast MP said in a statement.

“These new tools make it clear that drivers, vehicle owners or people obstructing police’s work will face serious consequences.

“The Bill proposes to take vehicles off people for up to six months and imposes greater punishments for people who flee police. It also removes the protection currently afforded to the owners of the vehicle if the offender is driving someone else’s car.”

Police Minister Ginny Andersen said the Government was giving police the resources, legislation and tools to keep “these dangerous drivers off our roads”.

“While no laws will ever be able to deter all fleeing drivers, this new legislation, coupled with police’s pending new framework to re-balance decision-making around when they choose to pursue, sends a strong, clear warning to fleeing drivers: you are now more likely to be caught and face the consequences.”

The legislation contained a safeguard that meant vehicle owners who could prove their vehicle was stolen at the time it was impounded would be able to get it back.

The Government intended to pass the legislation in full before the election in October.

The law change was first signalled in December by Allan and then-Police Minister Chris Hipkins as one of several new tools addressing fleeing drivers.

It comes as announcements regarding police’s review into its pursuit policy, committed to in November after a “significant increase” in fleeing driver incidents, are understood to be made in the coming weeks.

Police Commissioner Andrew Coster announced the review in November, shortly before Allan and Hipkins’ commitment to change the law, following a “significant increase” in fleeing drivers along with a decrease in the number of offenders identified.

It’s understood more information relating to the review would be announced in the coming weeks.