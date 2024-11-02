Hale and healthy: Bill tries a yoga pose. Photo / Tineke Duyvestyn
Think you’re not flexible enough to take up yoga? Think again. Until recently Bill Hale, 74, had never done yoga in his life - now he has now attended more than 100 classes and is falling in love with it.
“Don’t be embarrassed. I was very self-conscious at the beginning because of my age and because I’m often the only man there.
“But don’t be put off by being self-conscious, we all go through that, and once you get used to it, get familiar and you know the other people, it becomes a lot easier,” he said.
Tineke Duyvestyn, senior teacher at House of Yoga, has been involved in Bill’s yoga journey and said the best part about teaching Bill was his commitment and joy of learning something new.
“He is great to have in class, always keen to try and participate and explore yoga with an open curiosity.
“The most inspiring part of Bill’s yoga journey is his ability to show up for himself and showcasing that it’s never too late to create a wellness routine that benefits both mind and body,” Duyvestyn said.
She said flexibility began in the mind, which meant opening up to learning something new, and then flexibility in the body would follow naturally.
“I think Bill has integrated this lesson completely and he now has a lot more movement than when he first joined up.
“It’s always a good time to learn and it’s only scary from the outside.
“You don’t need to be flexible, or strong, or spiritual, or anything other than exactly who you are in this moment. Yoga is incredibly inclusive and we are here to support and help along the way.”
Now after 100 classes, Bill is fully immersed in yoga and is taking each class in his stride with zero plans to stop anytime soon.
