Bay of Plenty Times

St John strike canned: Bay of Plenty paramedics u-turn from resentment to relief

Over 130 Bay of Plenty paramedics will not be walking off the job after successful negotiations in the eleventh hour. Photo / File

Leah Tebbutt
By:

Multimedia journalist

Resentment turned into relief for more than 130 Bay of Plenty St John members who were prepared to walk out on strike for better pay this week.

First Union members who work for St John

