Samantha Motion: Christmas in November? Okay, but just this once

The Christmas decorations are out in Rotorua's CBD. Photo / Andrew Warner

OPINION

The crafting supplies usually arrive first, ready for those merry makers who like a festive atmosphere and need time to prepare.

The classy decorations come next - hand-painted, glass, the really posh stuff you'd never let a child near.

Then the sweets start to sneak into supermarkets.

Corinthians wafers (for some reason the market deems it not OK eat wafer sticks outside of the festive season) and fat little chocolate Santas in shiny foil suits. A few advent calendars for nans to post to the grandkids overseas.

At this point - early November - the Christmas die-hards are already up on their roofs, stringing the first sets of fairy lights. Nothing too ostentatious, mind - no reindeer, sleighs or snowmen, yet - just a glittering hint of what's to come when December actually arrives. (If this is you, register for our Christmas Light Trail)

"It's starting earlier every year," the Grinches will grumble. "Too soon."

Christmas in November? Ugh, no. October? Absolutely not. September? Should be illegal.

"It's all just marketing and advertising-driven signalling to whip us all into a frenzy of consumption and spending," they may be heard to grumble after stumbling over a stack of foot spas in the mall with a "Great gift idea" sticker in late October.

Back in the day, no one would pay any mind if a Christmas tree popped up in your lounge in November, but now festive fiends posting pics on social media contribute to the Christmas creep.

The haters accept that Christmas is a season and not just a day, I think, and that it brings many people a lot of happiness, but surely there is a balance to strike when it comes to public displays of seasonal spirit.

December is fair game: Twenty-five whole days to deck the halls and spread the joyous seasonal spirit however you please, and no judgement if you keep it up until New Year.

Most years I'm in the Grinch camp.

What can I say? Some people simply have only so much Christmas spirit in the tank.

This year, however, I have been turning a blind eye to Christmas creep.

It's been a rough year, the future is still uncertain, and families scattered around the globe face huge obstacles to even have a hug.

Woebetide me, then, to begrudge people relishing the opportunity to celebrate and share some joy. And, yes, get some local (ideally) retailers' tills a-ringing.

For Christmas 2020, I say fill your boots, your stockings and your Santa sacks as early as you please.

I'll hold off trying to rein in the reindeer for next year.