Entries open for Christmas Light Trail 2020

Bay of Plenty Times Christmas Lights Trail winners from 2017. Photo / File

Entries are open for the Christmas Light Trail 2020 and the more, the merrier!

Every year, the Bay of Plenty Times co-ordinates the annual light trail, a list of homes across the Western Bay of Plenty that have been adorned with beautiful Christmas lights.

We loved what everyone did last year, and cannot wait to see what you have in store for 2020.

Help us spread the Christmas cheer by registering your home in the Bay of Plenty Times Christmas Light Trail, proudly supported by Tremains Real Estate.

Register your home this November and add lights to the exterior of your property in December.

The trail will be published in the Bay Of Plenty Times for people to visit the festive homes from December 1 to 20 between 8pm and 11pm each night.

Entries close November 23 2020.

All houses will be in the running to WIN a $400 people's choice voucher, all thanks to Gilmours.

Register here for the Christmas Light Trail and check back here or coast.co.nz or thehits.co.nz to vote for your favourite Christmas home.

You could win a $100 voucher all thanks to Gilmours just for voting!