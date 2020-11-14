Website of the Year

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Bay of Plenty Times

Bay of Plenty St John paramedics to strike after breakdown in pay talks

4 minutes to read

St John First Union members are walking off the job in a tussle to obtain the pay they signed for. Photo / File

Leah Tebbutt
By:

Multimedia journalist

St John workers who are members of First Union are set to walk off the job this month causing possible delays for the public.

St John is working on a contingency plan to reduce the

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.