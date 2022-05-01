Tauranga resident Sue Eng started smoking when she was 15 or 16. Photo / Supplied

Candy Blackwell had her first "puff" of a cigarette when she was seven years old.

By 11, she was a "regular smoker", smoking at least one cigarette a day.

"By the time I was 14, I was buying my own smokes with my pocket money."

The Bay of Plenty woman is sharing her story today for World Smokefree Day - a day to raise awareness and contribute to the achievement of Smokefree Aotearoa 2025, according to Smokefree New Zealand.

The Government's goal is for less than five per cent of New Zealanders to be smokers by 2025.

Blackwell, 53, said on World Smokefree Day people could "celebrate those choices people have made around quitting smoking". She said New Zealand was making "amazing progress" towards its Smokefree Aotearoa goal.

Her journey to quit smoking inspired her to become a stop smoking practitioner for Hāpainga - a smoke-free support service based in the Bay of Plenty.

Blackwell was a "teen mum" and smoked during her first two pregnancies. Her mother also died from smoking-related lung cancer and had chronic obstructive pulmonary disease.

"I didn't make a lot of good choices for those kids ... but I only knew what I knew at the time. In the 80s, it was still acceptable to smoke and drink while you were pregnant."

She then had another two children to a non-smoker and had to quit because "he wasn't going to have children to a smoker".

"Those two [children] have done better academically, they're taller, their health is better."

She said quitting smoking was "the ugliest thing in my life".

"I cried probably non-stop for a month."

This October, Blackwell would have been smoke-free for 22 years.

As a 'stop smoking' practictioner for Hāpainga, Blackwell provides a "face-to-face service" to help people quit smoking.

"We meet them where it suits ... at home, the workplace, a cafe, a marae, on a sports field.

"We can give the nicotine replacement therapy to them for free ... so we break down that barrier of cost.

"It gives us that opportunity to break down any barriers just by being ourselves with our clients and they can open up to us."

Tauranga resident Sue Eng, 61, went "cold turkey" and quit smoking when she was in her late thirties. She started at the age of 15 or 16, influenced by friends and family.

Apart from getting married and having children, quitting smoking was the "best thing I've ever done in my life".

But Eng said it was the "hardest thing" to quit.

"It was a lot about trying to see myself as a non-smoker because as a smoker you have a crowd of friends that are outside at a party and that's kind of your group ... and suddenly I was the one staying inside ... it was really tough."

Eng said she would go outside after dinner to have a cigarette.

"Often, [my son] would come to the door and he'd stand there and [have] tears running down his face because he didn't want me to smoke any more.

"Suddenly, the quit pack turned up in the mail and he'd rung them ... and got them to send a quit pack.

"That really was it - that was the catalyst."

She set a date - June 1, 2000 - to stop smoking and she hasn't smoked since.

Her advice? "Don't start if you're a kid."

Waikato/Bay of Plenty Cancer Society health promotion coordinator Kate Mason. Photo / Talia Parker

Waikato/Bay of Plenty Cancer Society health promotion co-ordinator Kate Mason said smoking caused more than 20 per cent of all cancer deaths every year.

Smoking was the "number one" cause of lung cancer but it could also cause cancer in the mouth, throat, bowel, kidney, liver, pancreas, stomach, bladder, cervix and ovaries.

Mason said New Zealand was "closing in" on the 2025 target for a Smokefree Aotearoa but there was "still a long way to go".

About 9.4 per cent of New Zealand adults still smoked every day – this was down from 18 per cent 10 years ago, Mason said.

"But for some communities, smoking rates remain high – as much as 24 per cent for Māori women.

"A Smokefree Aotearoa will go a long way towards reducing the impact and incidence of cancer on families."