Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Bay of Plenty Times

Bay of Plenty cystic fibrosis sufferer Troy Watson gifted money by stranger

4 minutes to read
Ashley and Troy Watson have cystic fibrosis. Ashley has access to Trikafta while Troy can't because he is "too well". The brothers live together and Ashley has to watch Troy's health "slowly deteriorate" because he can't get the drug. Troy says it's a "kick in the guts" knowing he can't get it.

Ashley and Troy Watson have cystic fibrosis. Ashley has access to Trikafta while Troy can't because he is "too well". The brothers live together and Ashley has to watch Troy's health "slowly deteriorate" because he can't get the drug. Troy says it's a "kick in the guts" knowing he can't get it.

Megan Wilson
By
Megan Wilson

Multimedia journalist

Troy Watson's week has been made after a stranger gifted him some money after reading about his battle with cystic fibrosis.

The 20-year-old from Whakatāne told the Bay of Plenty Times last week he had

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.