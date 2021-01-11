Sick tramper rescued at Orokawa Bay, near Waihī Beach

Orokawa Bay area near Waihī Beach. Photo / Google Maps

A person had to be rescued from a Western Bay of Plenty tramping track after falling ill.

Police confirmed they received a report about 2pm of someone becoming unwell while tramping in the Orokawa Bay area near Waihī Beach and needing help.

The person had been helped out of the track and assessed by ambulance staff, a police spokeswoman said.

A St John spokeswoman said they were notified by police of a "search and rescue incident" at Orokawa Scenic Reserve.

One person was located and given help by an off-duty St John paramedic, she said.

"The patient is in a moderate to minor condition."