Shrooms offer 'wow' factor in Katikati

Colourful giant-sized mushrooms will be at Diggelmann Park during the Katikati Art Festival.

Colourful giant-sized mushrooms will be at Diggelmann Park during the Katikati Art Festival.

The Shrooms are coming!

Katch Katikati has secured colourful, inflatable, giant-sized mushrooms for the 2021 Festival of Arts in October.

Katikati Open-Air Art says the Shrooms will deliver a "wow" factor during the month-long festival.



In many cultures mushrooms are considered as a symbol of luck and to find a mushroom means that good luck is at hand.

Katch Katikati's promotions manager Jacqui Knight says 10 mushrooms of various sizes will be in Diggelmann Park.

"The park is a great location to catch the eye of everyone passing by and to have plenty of room for people to enjoy the colourful installation."

Knight says they have been working for a few months with Anthony Van Dorsten who is the founder of Vesica to make sure they could get the installation to Katikati.

Dynamic duo Jacqui Knight and Steve Graveson are in planning mode for the Katikati Festival of Arts and NZ Mural Contest.

"It is definitely something new for us and it's hugely exciting to have such an installation drawcard in Katikati.

"I love it when we can bring new art experiences to our wonderful arty town."

The creative installation of Shrooms will have bold, contrasting colours and will be a spectacular work of art that illuminates at night and is a spectacle of colour during the day.

The Katikati Festival of Arts kicks off on October 1 with lots of events already lined up on the calendar.

The Shroom display will be open to the public from October 9 to 22.

The 2021 NZ Mural Contest, themed, Celebrating Unsung Heroes in 2020 is part of the festival and runs from October 5-9.

Entries for the Mural Contest close on June 30. To find out more visit katikatiopenairart.co.nz