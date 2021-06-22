Temporary water mains fix sees water restored in Katikati

Water has been restored in Katikati. Photo / Getty Images

Water has been restored in Katikati after a water mains break earlier this week.

Yesterday, the Western Bay of Plenty District Council asked Katikati residents to conserve water after a large water mains break in the area placed a very large demand on the water system.

Due to the large scale of the leak, water was turned off at the top end of Busby Rd to avoid running out of water.

Western Bay of Plenty District Council network team leader Peter Edwards said temporary repair work was completed yesterday.

"The repair consisted of a pipe bridge suspended over the river," he said.

"This included manufacturing the pipe, drawing it across the river, suspended it by cables, and then connecting it to the existing water main. Once connected the system was thoroughly cleaned and sterilised before use."

The temporary water main was connected at about 3pm.

The council flushed the system to remove any accidental contamination and air. Water supply was reinstated before 6pm," Edwards said.

"Residents may have experienced some milky water due to the air that always gets trapped in the pipes."

Water was available on the corner of Boyd and Hyde Sts for residents affected by the Busby Rd water shut down.

"We used this location as it was safe for residents to pull off the road and do the filling of container. We also had bottled water available upon request."